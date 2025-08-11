$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cboe Global Markets CBOE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.72%. Currently, Cboe Global Markets has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In CBOE: If an investor had bought $1000 of CBOE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,938.79 today based on a price of $253.54 for CBOE at the time of writing.

Cboe Global Markets's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

