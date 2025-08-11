Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AZZ Stock In The Last 5 Years

AZZ AZZ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.34%. Currently, AZZ has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion.

Buying $1000 In AZZ: If an investor had bought $1000 of AZZ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,225.19 today based on a price of $111.00 for AZZ at the time of writing.

AZZ's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

