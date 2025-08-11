If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Fortinet FTNT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 15.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.28%. Currently, Fortinet has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion.

Buying $1000 In FTNT: If an investor had bought $1000 of FTNT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $42,796.61 today based on a price of $75.75 for FTNT at the time of writing.

Fortinet's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

