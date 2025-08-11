Evaluating Amazon.com Against Peers In Broadline Retail Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN and its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.95 7.12 3.58 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.13 2.04 2.10 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 12.25 3.53 3.02 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 58.13 20.89 4.95 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Coupang Inc 139.15 10.83 1.60 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 7.67 1.39 0.29 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 20.70 8.96 4.28 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 41.57 4.79 3.57 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.93 1.41 0.55 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Dillard's Inc 13.04 3.96 1.15 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 18.36 4.16 2.54 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.10 0.74 0.15 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 55.75 4.10 1.16 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 10.20 0.33 0.08 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 181 10.94 0.46 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 42.0 5.58 1.85 4.71% $4.15 $15.26 8.47%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become clear:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 33.95 is lower than the industry average by 0.81x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.12 which exceeds the industry average by 1.28x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.58 , surpassing the industry average by 1.94x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% that is 0.97% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 8.82x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $86.89 Billion is 5.69x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 8.47%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Amazon.com in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

