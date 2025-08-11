In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 58.94 53.14 30.43 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 111.30 20.61 25.81 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 103.45 4.70 9.53 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Texas Instruments Inc 34.23 10.38 10.30 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 14.24 5.85 3.81 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 209.85 20.94 35.77 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 21.42 2.62 3.98 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 60.86 3.17 11.37 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 21.04 11.32 15.29 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 36.48 1.27 1.94 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.85 2.21 1.06 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 415.21 30.32 49.94 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% ON Semiconductor Corp 45.39 2.45 3.16 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% First Solar Inc 15.78 2.32 4.57 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% United Microelectronics Corp 12.07 1.50 2.10 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 28.32 1.87 2.80 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 267.43 12.26 17.36 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 103.64 2.37 2.29 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Rambus Inc 34.53 6.38 12.25 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Average 86.39 7.92 11.85 3.42% $4.13 $4.1 21.07%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 58.94 , which is 0.68x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 53.14 which exceeds the industry average by 6.71x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 30.43 , which is 2.57x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% , which is 19.59% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 5.47x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 6.5x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 69.18%, which surpasses the industry average of 21.07%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing NVIDIA against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and premium valuation. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects.

