$1000 Invested In SS&C Technologies Hldgs 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.15%. Currently, SS&C Technologies Hldgs has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In SSNC: If an investor had bought $1000 of SSNC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $23,049.14 today based on a price of $86.80 for SSNC at the time of writing.

SS&C Technologies Hldgs's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
