Here's How Much $100 Invested In Sterling Infrastructure 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Sterling Infrastructure STRL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.97%. Currently, Sterling Infrastructure has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion.

Buying $100 In STRL: If an investor had bought $100 of STRL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,511.95 today based on a price of $302.75 for STRL at the time of writing.

Sterling Infrastructure's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

