Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning GE Aerospace Stock In The Last 5 Years

GE Aerospace GE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 38.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 52.35%. Currently, GE Aerospace has a market capitalization of $292.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In GE: If an investor had bought $1000 of GE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $8,281.35 today based on a price of $275.75 for GE at the time of writing.

GE Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Momentum
90.25
Growth
58.11
Quality
90.65
Value
8.88
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
