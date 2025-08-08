James C Freeders Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $1.66M In Oshkosh Stock

James C Freeders, SVP at Oshkosh OSK, reported an insider sell on August 7, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Freeders's decision to sell 12,125 shares of Oshkosh was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $1,656,956.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, Oshkosh shares are trading at $137.93, showing a up of 2.0%.

Discovering Oshkosh: A Closer Look

Oshkosh Corp is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms. The company had manufactured joint light tactical vehicles for the U.S. Department of Defense. The company reports in three segments: Access, Vocational and Defense. It derives maximum revenue from Access Segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Oshkosh's Finances

Revenue Growth: Oshkosh's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.03%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 19.2% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Oshkosh's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 3.17.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.34.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 13.58 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.85 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Oshkosh's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Oshkosh's EV/EBITDA ratio at 8.33 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

