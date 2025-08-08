Teleflex Director Trades $115K In Company Stock

A notable insider purchase on August 7, was reported by Stuart A Randle, Director at Teleflex TFX, based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Randle made a significant move by purchasing 1,000 shares of Teleflex as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $115,860.

In the Friday's morning session, Teleflex's shares are currently trading at $117.67, experiencing a up of 1.89%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex is a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices primarily in the bloodstream/vascular and surgical areas. The firm reports results across seven segments: vascular access (24% of 2024 sales), interventional (19%), anesthesia (13%), surgical (15%), interventional urology (11%), original-equipment manufacturing (11%), and other (7%). Geographic exposure for the business is primarily in the US, which accounts for 60% of revenue, with international markets making up the remainder.

Teleflex: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Teleflex showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.16% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 55.2% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Teleflex's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.77.

Debt Management: Teleflex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 26.92 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Teleflex's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.75 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 11.38, Teleflex presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

