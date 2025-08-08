Board Member Of Mueller Water Products Makes $198K Sale

Revealing a significant insider sell on August 7, Jeffery Sharritts, Board Member at Mueller Water Products MWA, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Sharritts opted to sell 7,700 shares of Mueller Water Products, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The transaction's total worth stands at $198,821.

Mueller Water Products shares are trading down 0.62% at $25.75 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

All You Need to Know About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc is a U.S.-based company that manufactures and sells products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. The company operates in two segments Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions. The Water Flow Solutions segment, which derives maximum revenue for the company, includes products like iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products. Water Management Solutions' portfolio includes fire hydrants, repair and installation, natural gas, metering, leak detection, and pressure management and control products and solutions. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and the rest from Canada and other international locations.

Mueller Water Products: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mueller Water Products's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.62% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 38.31% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Mueller Water Products's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.34. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Mueller Water Products's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.52. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 27.56 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.92 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 14.82 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Mueller Water Products's Insider Trades.

