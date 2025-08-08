Strategic Investment: DOUGLAS BENHAM Boosts Portfolio With $194K In American Homes 4 Rent Stock Options

A substantial acquisition of company stock options by DOUGLAS BENHAM, Director at American Homes 4 Rent AMH was reported on August 7, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: BENHAM, Director at American Homes 4 Rent, acquired stock options for 10,000 shares of AMH. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The options allow BENHAM to buy the company's stock at $15.26 per share.

American Homes 4 Rent shares are currently trading down by 0.0%, with a current price of $34.75 as of Friday morning. This brings the total value of BENHAM's 10,000 shares to $194,900.

Get to Know American Homes 4 Rent Better

American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, operating, and leasing single-family homes as rental properties throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is largely comprised of single-family properties in urban markets in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S. American Homes 4 Rent's land holdings also represent a sizable percentage of its total assets in terms of value. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from single-family properties through short-term or annual leases. The firm's geographical markets include Dallas, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina in terms of the number of properties in each.

Key Indicators: American Homes 4 Rent's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: American Homes 4 Rent's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 57.49% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): American Homes 4 Rent's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.28.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, American Homes 4 Rent adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 31.31 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 7.15 , American Homes 4 Rent's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 15.3 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

