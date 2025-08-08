In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 33.39 49.60 8.13 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Super Micro Computer Inc 27.78 4.42 1.33 3.08% $0.14 $0.44 25.15% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 19.62 1.12 0.86 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 16.71 4.89 2.81 5.21% $0.28 $0.91 13.56% NetApp Inc 18.32 19.98 3.30 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 152.13 15.19 6.11 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 14.83 1.02 0.61 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 19.47 2.40 0.80 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 38.41 7.0 2.26 4.86% $0.25 $0.76 10.61%

Upon analyzing Apple, the following trends can be observed:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 33.39 significantly below the industry average by 0.87x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 49.6 which exceeds the industry average by 7.09x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.13 , which is 3.6x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% , which is 30.48% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 124.12x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 57.53x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 9.63% compared to the industry average of 10.61%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Apple against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Among its top 4 peers, Apple is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54 .

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting favorable financial health and operational efficiency.

