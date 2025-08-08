Investigating Amazon.com's Standing In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN and its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.01 7.13 3.59 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.21 2.05 2.11 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 12.25 3.53 3.02 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 57.66 20.72 4.91 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Coupang Inc 139.05 10.82 1.60 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 7.73 1.40 0.29 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 20.67 8.95 4.27 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 42.88 4.94 3.68 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.82 1.39 0.54 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Dillard's Inc 12.94 3.93 1.14 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 18.60 4.21 2.57 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.12 0.74 0.15 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 56.55 4.15 1.17 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 10.36 0.33 0.08 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 188 11.37 0.47 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 42.63 5.61 1.86 4.71% $4.15 $15.26 8.47%

Upon analyzing Amazon.com, the following trends can be observed:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 34.01 is lower than the industry average by 0.8x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.13 which exceeds the industry average by 1.27x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.59 , surpassing the industry average by 1.93x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% that is 0.97% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 8.82x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.69x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% exceeds the industry average of 8.47%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Amazon.com in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com demonstrates strong performance compared to industry peers, reflecting robust financial health and growth potential.

