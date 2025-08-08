August 8, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In FirstCash Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

FirstCash Hldgs FCFS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.83%. Currently, FirstCash Hldgs has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion.

Buying $100 In FCFS: If an investor had bought $100 of FCFS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $225.59 today based on a price of $135.08 for FCFS at the time of writing.

FirstCash Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
