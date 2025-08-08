In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 58.31 52.58 30.11 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 110.86 20.53 25.71 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 103.23 4.69 9.51 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Texas Instruments Inc 33.99 10.30 10.22 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 14.08 5.79 3.77 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 205.41 20.49 35.01 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 20.16 2.47 3.75 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 60.63 3.16 11.33 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 20.88 11.23 15.17 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 35.99 1.25 1.92 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.75 2.20 1.05 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 413.10 30.17 49.69 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% First Solar Inc 15.86 2.33 4.59 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 45.32 2.45 3.16 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 11.97 1.49 2.08 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 27.31 1.80 2.70 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 264 12.10 17.14 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 103 2.36 2.27 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Rambus Inc 34.10 6.30 12.10 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Average 85.54 7.84 11.73 3.42% $4.13 $4.1 21.07%

By thoroughly analyzing NVIDIA, we can discern the following trends:

At 58.31 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.68x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 52.58 , which is 6.71x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 30.11 , which is 2.57x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% that is 19.59% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 5.47x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 6.5x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 69.18%, outperforming the industry average of 21.07%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.