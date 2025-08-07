August 7, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cameco Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Cameco CCJ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 36.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 49.72%. Currently, Cameco has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion.

Buying $100 In CCJ: If an investor had bought $100 of CCJ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $739.30 today based on a price of $76.51 for CCJ at the time of writing.

Cameco's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

