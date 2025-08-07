August 7, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In T-Mobile US 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

T-Mobile US TMUS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.37%. Currently, T-Mobile US has a market capitalization of $272.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In TMUS: If an investor had bought $1000 of TMUS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,932.36 today based on a price of $242.53 for TMUS at the time of writing.

T-Mobile US's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

