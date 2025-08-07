August 7, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Antero Resources 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Antero Resources AR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 39.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 53.36%. Currently, Antero Resources has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion.

Buying $100 In AR: If an investor had bought $100 of AR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $818.81 today based on a price of $33.08 for AR at the time of writing.

Antero Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AR Logo
ARAntero Resources Corp
$33.080.18%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
56.18
Growth
52.68
Quality
94.64
Value
72.05
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved