$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Paycom Software PAYC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.68%. Currently, Paycom Software has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion.

Buying $1000 In PAYC: If an investor had bought $1000 of PAYC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,468.30 today based on a price of $245.59 for PAYC at the time of writing.

Paycom Software's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.