Chief Accounting Officer At Materion Sells $120K Of Stock

Melissa Fashinpaur, Chief Accounting Officer at Materion MTRN, disclosed an insider sell on August 6, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Fashinpaur sold 1,140 shares of Materion. The total transaction value is $120,091.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Materion shares up by 0.08%, trading at $109.22.

Discovering Materion: A Closer Look

Materion Corp specializes in the development of specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings. The company operates in four reportable segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Others. The majority of revenue is derived from Electronic Materials which produces chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium-containing alloy systems and custom-engineered parts.

Materion: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Materion's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 19.15% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Materion's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.21.

Debt Management: Materion's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Materion's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 141.74 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.32 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.35, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

