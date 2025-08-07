Sell Alert: Paul Arthur Farrell Cashes Out $429K In BorgWarner Stock

Paul Arthur Farrell, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer at BorgWarner BWA, reported an insider sell on August 6, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Farrell's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 11,416 shares of BorgWarner. The total transaction value is $429,602.

BorgWarner's shares are actively trading at $38.05, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Thursday's morning session.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner is a tier one supplier of turbo and thermal management technologies, drivetrain systems, powerdrive systems, and battery and charging systems mostly to automotive original equipment manufacturers. Its products aim to move a vehicle with as few electrons as possible, resulting in cleaner, cost-optimized, and more-efficient vehicles. Foundational products, the combustion vehicle business, contributes more than 80% to group revenue while BorgWarner transitions to becoming an electric vehicle-centric parts supplier (e-business). In 2024, 23% of the company's revenue was sourced from Volkswagen and Ford. Revenue is well diversified geographically, with approximately a third each generated in North America, Europe, and Asia.

BorgWarner: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: BorgWarner's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 17.59% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, BorgWarner exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.04.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.69.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 35.9 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.6 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 8.1 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

