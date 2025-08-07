Cheryl Shavers Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $421K In Knowles Stock

On August 6, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Cheryl Shavers, Board Member at Knowles KN made an insider sell.

What Happened: Shavers's decision to sell 21,047 shares of Knowles was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $421,360.

In the Thursday's morning session, Knowles's shares are currently trading at $19.34, experiencing a down of 0.9%.

Delving into Knowles's Background

Knowles Corp is engaged in the manufacturing of micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high-performance capacitors, and radio frequency filtering products. It operates in two segments; the Precision Devices segment specializes in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products and RF solutions; and Medtech & Specialty Audio segment designs and manufactures microphones and balanced armature speakers used in applications. The majority of its revenue comes from the Precision Devices. Geographically, it operates in United States, Asia, Other Americas, Europe and Others, out of which United States generates maximum revenue.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Knowles

Revenue Growth: Knowles's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 41.54% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Knowles's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.09. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Knowles's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 65.07 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 3.09 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Knowles's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 18.72, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Knowles's Insider Trades.

