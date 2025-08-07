Insider Decision: Michael Peterson Offloads $60K Worth Of SEI Investments Stock

It was reported on August 6, that Michael Peterson, Executive Vice President at SEI Investments SEIC executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Peterson sold 684 shares of SEI Investments. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total transaction value is $60,663.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals SEI Investments shares up by 0.5%, trading at $88.64.

Get to Know SEI Investments Better

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $87 billion in assets under management. As of December 2024, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises about $1.6 trillion in assets.

Understanding the Numbers: SEI Investments's Finances

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, SEI Investments showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.83% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 53.81% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): SEI Investments's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.82.

Debt Management: SEI Investments's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 16.58 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for SEI Investments's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.19 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.61, SEI Investments presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

