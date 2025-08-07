Nuclear & Safety President At Mirion Technologies Sells $472K Of Stock

Loic Eloy, Nuclear & Safety President at Mirion Technologies MIR, disclosed an insider sell on August 6, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Eloy opted to sell 22,166 shares of Mirion Technologies, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $472,138.

Tracking the Thursday's morning session, Mirion Technologies shares are trading at $21.01, showing a down of 2.47%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc provides products, services, and software that allow customers to safely leverage the power of ionizing radiation for applications that benefit the health, safety, vitality, and technological progress of the human experience. The Company manages its operations through two segments: Nuclear & Safety and Medical. The Medical segment improves the quality and safety of cancer care delivery and supports applications across medical diagnostics and practitioner safety. The Nuclear & Safety segment powers advancements in nuclear energy and critical radiation safety, measurement and analysis applications across laboratories, research and other industrial markets such as defense.

Financial Milestones: Mirion Technologies's Journey

Revenue Growth: Mirion Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 45.98% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Mirion Technologies exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.04.

Debt Management: Mirion Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 430.8 , Mirion Technologies's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.5 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 27.34 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Mirion Technologies's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.