Eye On Growth: JAMES ALLISON Adds $187K Of Insperity Stock To Portfolio

On August 6, a substantial insider purchase was made by JAMES ALLISON, EVP at Insperity NSP, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: ALLISON made a significant move by purchasing 4,000 shares of Insperity as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $187,280.

Insperity's shares are actively trading at $53.99, experiencing a up of 6.91% during Thursday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Insperity

Insperity Inc is a company that provides a wide range of human resources and business solutions designed to help businesses improve their performance. Small and midsize enterprises are the company's primary target customers. Majority of the company's products are offered through the company's Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which comprise various human resource functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits and compensation, government compliance, performance management, training and development services, and human capital management. The company generates all of its revenue in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Insperity's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Insperity's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.3% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 13.45% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Insperity's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of -0.14. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Insperity's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.89. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Insperity's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 46.76 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.29 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.94, Insperity presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Insperity's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.