Jonathan Vassil Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $69K In Toast Stock

Jonathan Vassil, Chief Revenue Officer at Toast TOST, reported an insider sell on August 6, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Vassil's decision to sell 1,427 shares of Toast was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $69,032.

Tracking the Thursday's morning session, Toast shares are trading at $46.2, showing a up of 0.57%.

About Toast

Toast is an end-to-end technology platform designed to address the complex needs of the restaurant industry. The company generates point-in-time revenue through sales of its restaurant-grade hardware and recurring revenue in the form of take rates on restaurant transaction volume as well as subscriptions to its software solutions. As of fiscal 2024, the company provided services to 134,000 restaurant locations primarily in the US. Toast's typical customer is a mid-market restaurant generating slightly more than $1 million in revenue annually.

Toast's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Toast's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 25.29% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Toast exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.14.

Debt Management: Toast's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 117.79 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 5.13 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 98.82, Toast demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Toast's Insider Trades.

