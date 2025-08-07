Toast President Sold $83K In Company Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on August 6, Stephen Fredette, President at Toast TOST, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Fredette sold 1,720 shares of Toast. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total transaction value is $83,206.

As of Thursday morning, Toast shares are up by 0.5%, currently priced at $46.17.

Unveiling the Story Behind Toast

Toast is an end-to-end technology platform designed to address the complex needs of the restaurant industry. The company generates point-in-time revenue through sales of its restaurant-grade hardware and recurring revenue in the form of take rates on restaurant transaction volume as well as subscriptions to its software solutions. As of fiscal 2024, the company provided services to 134,000 restaurant locations primarily in the US. Toast's typical customer is a mid-market restaurant generating slightly more than $1 million in revenue annually.

Understanding the Numbers: Toast's Finances

Revenue Growth: Toast's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 25.29% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Toast exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.14.

Debt Management: Toast's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Toast's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 117.79 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 5.13 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 98.82, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Toast's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.