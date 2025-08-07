Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.89 7.10 3.58 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.19 2.05 2.10 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 12.21 3.52 3.01 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 57.23 20.56 4.88 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Coupang Inc 140.45 10.93 1.61 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 7.63 1.38 0.29 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 20.56 8.91 4.25 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 43.32 4.99 3.72 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.88 1.40 0.54 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Dillard's Inc 13 3.95 1.14 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 17.96 4.07 2.48 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.12 0.74 0.15 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 57.80 4.25 1.20 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 10.78 0.35 0.08 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 180 10.88 0.45 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 42.22 5.57 1.85 4.71% $4.15 $15.26 8.47%

By carefully studying Amazon.com, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 33.89 is 0.8x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.1 , which is 1.27x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.58 , which is 1.94x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.97% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion is 8.82x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.69x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% exceeds the industry average of 8.47%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Amazon.com in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Amazon.com has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.