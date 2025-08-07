In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Meta Platforms META alongside its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.01 9.94 11.20 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 20.91 6.53 6.50 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 95 16.69 22.80 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.58 0.79 1.62 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 14.38 5.64 7.29 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 180.56 1.97 964.54 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 40.76 2.09 2.84 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 85.97 7.82 3.71 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 7.07 0.70 1.48 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.74 2.99 1.65 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 42.26 3.03 1.31 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Yalla Group Ltd 11.62 1.91 4.75 5.14% $0.03 $0.05 6.54% Ziff Davis Inc 17.71 0.72 0.96 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Hello Group Inc 7.63 0.84 1 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% FuboTV Inc 18.70 3.19 0.75 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Average 40.56 3.92 72.94 7.24% $3.58 $5.45 10.49%

Upon analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends can be observed:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 28.01 significantly below the industry average by 0.69x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.94 relative to the industry average by 2.54x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 11.2 , which is 0.15x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 2.41% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.02x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.02 Billion is 7.16x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 21.61%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.49%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Meta Platforms in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's assets. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market value. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.