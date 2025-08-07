August 7, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
TransMedics Group TMDX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.09%. Currently, TransMedics Group has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion.

Buying $100 In TMDX: If an investor had bought $100 of TMDX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $650.72 today based on a price of $120.00 for TMDX at the time of writing.

TransMedics Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

