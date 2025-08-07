In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 57.88 52.19 29.88 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 110.10 20.39 25.53 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 97.68 4.44 8.99 1.48% $1.59 $3.74 3.32% Texas Instruments Inc 33.99 10.30 10.22 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 14.08 5.78 3.76 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 206.24 20.58 35.15 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 19.60 2.40 3.64 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 59.97 3.13 11.21 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 21.08 11.34 15.32 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 35.96 1.25 1.92 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.33 2.15 1.03 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 404.62 29.55 48.67 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% First Solar Inc 15.81 2.32 4.58 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 44.74 2.42 3.11 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 12.07 1.50 2.10 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 26.90 1.77 2.66 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 250.35 11.47 16.25 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 99.05 2.27 2.19 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Rambus Inc 33.91 6.27 12.03 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Average 83.64 7.74 11.58 3.42% $4.18 $4.13 19.49%

By closely studying NVIDIA, we can observe the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 57.88 is lower than the industry average by 0.69x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 52.19 which exceeds the industry average by 6.74x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 29.88 , surpassing the industry average by 2.58x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% is 19.59% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 5.4x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $26.67 Billion is 6.46x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% exceeds the industry average of 19.49%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing exceptionally well in terms of profitability and growth within the industry sector.

