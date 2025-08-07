August 7, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Scholar Rock Holding Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Scholar Rock Holding SRRK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.06%. Currently, Scholar Rock Holding has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion.

Buying $1000 In SRRK: If an investor had bought $1000 of SRRK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,325.17 today based on a price of $33.25 for SRRK at the time of writing.

Scholar Rock Holding's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
