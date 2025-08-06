August 6, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Pure Storage PSTG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.06%. Currently, Pure Storage has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion.

Buying $1000 In PSTG: If an investor had bought $1000 of PSTG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,230.03 today based on a price of $57.43 for PSTG at the time of writing.

Pure Storage's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

