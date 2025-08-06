August 6, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning APi Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
APi Group APG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.74%. Currently, APi Group has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion.

Buying $100 In APG: If an investor had bought $100 of APG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $353.14 today based on a price of $34.62 for APG at the time of writing.

APi Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

