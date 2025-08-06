John T Kim's Recent Buy: Acquires $9.65M In Amkor Tech Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on August 5, involves John T Kim, 10% Owner at Amkor Tech AMKR.

What Happened: Kim's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, involves purchasing 441,589 shares of Amkor Tech. The total transaction value is $9,648,719.

At Wednesday morning, Amkor Tech shares are up by 1.49%, trading at $22.5.

Get to Know Amkor Tech Better

Amkor Technology Inc is a OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. It has pioneered the outsourcing of integrated circuit (IC) packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The firm's products are organized into two categories namely advanced products that include flip chip, fine pitch bumping, wafer-level processing, advanced SiPs, power modules, and others, and Mainstream products that includes wirebond packaging and testing. The company derives maximum revenue from the advanced products category. The company derives majority of its revenue from Foreign states.

Financial Milestones: Amkor Tech's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amkor Tech's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.42% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 12.04% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Amkor Tech's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.22.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Amkor Tech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 18.17 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.87 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Amkor Tech's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Amkor Tech's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 4.82, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

