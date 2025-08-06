10% Owner At Amkor Tech Sells $9.65M Of Stock

It was reported on August 5, that James J Kim, 10% Owner at Amkor Tech AMKR executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Kim's decision to sell 441,589 shares of Amkor Tech was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $9,648,719.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Amkor Tech shares up by 1.49%, trading at $22.5.

All You Need to Know About Amkor Tech

Amkor Technology Inc is a OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. It has pioneered the outsourcing of integrated circuit (IC) packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The firm's products are organized into two categories namely advanced products that include flip chip, fine pitch bumping, wafer-level processing, advanced SiPs, power modules, and others, and Mainstream products that includes wirebond packaging and testing. The company derives maximum revenue from the advanced products category. The company derives majority of its revenue from Foreign states.

A Deep Dive into Amkor Tech's Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amkor Tech's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.42% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 12.04% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Amkor Tech's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.22.

Debt Management: Amkor Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 18.17 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Amkor Tech's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.87 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 4.82, Amkor Tech could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

