Melissa Fashinpaur Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $120K In Materion Stock

Disclosed on August 6, Melissa Fashinpaur, Chief Accounting Officer at Materion MTRN, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Fashinpaur's recent move involves selling 1,140 shares of Materion. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value is $120,091.

During Wednesday's morning session, Materion shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $108.56.

Unveiling the Story Behind Materion

Materion Corp specializes in the development of specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings. The company operates in four reportable segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Others. The majority of revenue is derived from Electronic Materials which produces chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium-containing alloy systems and custom-engineered parts.

Financial Milestones: Materion's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Materion's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.36% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 19.15% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.21, Materion showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Materion's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.56. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 140.99 , Materion's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.31 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Materion's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 21.25, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Materion's Insider Trades.

