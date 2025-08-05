If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

BWX Technologies BWXT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.62%. Currently, BWX Technologies has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion.

Buying $100 In BWXT: If an investor had bought $100 of BWXT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $708.17 today based on a price of $182.47 for BWXT at the time of writing.

BWX Technologies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.