Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Broadcom Stock In The Last 5 Years

Broadcom AVGO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 41.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 55.01%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion.

Buying $1000 In AVGO: If an investor had bought $1000 of AVGO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $8,987.51 today based on a price of $294.50 for AVGO at the time of writing.

Broadcom's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

