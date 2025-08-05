Here's How Much $100 Invested In Costco Wholesale 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Costco Wholesale COST has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.52%. Currently, Costco Wholesale has a market capitalization of $418.32 billion.

Buying $100 In COST: If an investor had bought $100 of COST stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $644.91 today based on a price of $943.18 for COST at the time of writing.

Costco Wholesale's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.