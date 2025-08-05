$1000 Invested In Home Depot 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Home Depot HD has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.17%. Currently, Home Depot has a market capitalization of $379.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In HD: If an investor had bought $1000 of HD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $13,622.88 today based on a price of $380.99 for HD at the time of writing.

Home Depot's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.