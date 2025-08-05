August 5, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

American International Gr AIG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.48%. Currently, American International Gr has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In AIG: If an investor had bought $1000 of AIG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,773.92 today based on a price of $78.29 for AIG at the time of writing.

American International Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

