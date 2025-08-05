August 5, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Williams-Sonoma WSM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.6%. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion.

Buying $100 In WSM: If an investor had bought $100 of WSM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $462.51 today based on a price of $200.05 for WSM at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Williams-Sonoma's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WSM Logo
WSMWilliams-Sonoma Inc
$199.92-0.30%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
78.69
Growth
85.34
Quality
87.62
Value
49.28
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved