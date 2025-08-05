August 5, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Eaton Corp 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Eaton Corp ETN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.83%. Currently, Eaton Corp has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion.

Buying $100 In ETN: If an investor had bought $100 of ETN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $362.17 today based on a price of $354.06 for ETN at the time of writing.

Eaton Corp's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

