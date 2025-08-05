Sell Alert: Carlos Carriedo Cashes Out $150K In WEX Stock

On August 4, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Carlos Carriedo, COO at WEX WEX made an insider sell.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday outlined that Carriedo executed a sale of 875 shares of WEX with a total value of $150,223.

WEX's shares are actively trading at $168.69, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Tuesday's morning session.

Unveiling the Story Behind WEX

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The company operates three business segments: Mobility, Benefits, and Corporate Payments. Mobility segment, the top segment by revenue, provides fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services for commercial and government fleets. The Corporate Payments segment offers business-to-business payment processing and transaction monitoring services. The Benefits segment generates revenue from healthcare payment products and its consumer-directed software platform. The company's prime end market is the United States of America.

Understanding the Numbers: WEX's Finances

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining WEX's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.06% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 58.64% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): WEX's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.98.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.56, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: WEX's P/E ratio of 21.35 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 2.51 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.45, WEX presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of WEX's Insider Trades.

