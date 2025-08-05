Sell Alert: Joan M Herman Cashes Out $100K In PaySign Stock

Joan M Herman, EVP at PaySign PAYS, executed a substantial insider sell on August 5, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Herman's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled the sale of 14,160 shares of PaySign. The total transaction value is $100,325.

At Tuesday morning, PaySign shares are down by 6.64%, trading at $6.68.

Get to Know PaySign Better

PaySign Inc is a provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. The Company creates customized payment solutions for clients across industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. The company's revenues include fees generated from cardholder fees, interchange, card program management fees, transaction claims processing fees, and settlement income.

Key Indicators: PaySign's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: PaySign displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 41.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 62.86% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): PaySign's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.05.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, PaySign adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 65.09 , PaySign's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 6.25 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for PaySign's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 37.38 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of PaySign's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.