Insider Transaction: Mark Newcomer Sells $440K Worth Of PaySign Shares

Making a noteworthy insider sell on August 5, Mark Newcomer, CEO at PaySign PAYS, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Newcomer's decision to sell 62,158 shares of PaySign was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $440,395.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals PaySign shares down by 0.0%, trading at $7.16.

All You Need to Know About PaySign

PaySign Inc is a provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. The Company creates customized payment solutions for clients across industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. The company's revenues include fees generated from cardholder fees, interchange, card program management fees, transaction claims processing fees, and settlement income.

PaySign's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PaySign's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 41.0% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 62.86% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): PaySign's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.05.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 65.09 , PaySign's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 6.25 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 37.38 reflects market recognition of PaySign's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of PaySign's Insider Trades.

