Insights Into Amazon.com's Performance Versus Peers In Broadline Retail Sector

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN in comparison to its major competitors within the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 32.26 6.76 3.40 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.81 2 2.05 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 12.06 3.48 2.97 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 58.94 24.27 5.43 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 211.64 12.30 1.75 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 7.73 1.40 0.29 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 20.64 8.94 4.27 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 43.12 4.97 3.70 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 8.03 1.43 0.55 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Dillard's Inc 12.97 3.94 1.14 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 17.74 4.02 2.45 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.01 0.73 0.15 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 58.20 4.28 1.21 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 10.45 0.34 0.08 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 171.62 10.38 0.43 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 46.78 5.89 1.89 4.9% $4.15 $15.22 8.32%

When closely examining Amazon.com, the following trends emerge:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 32.26 , which is 0.69x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 6.76 relative to the industry average by 1.15x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.4 , which is 1.8x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% that is 0.78% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 8.82x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.71x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% exceeds the industry average of 8.32%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Amazon.com in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Amazon.com is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry peers. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry counterparts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.