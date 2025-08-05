August 5, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest GBTC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 45.59%. Currently, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion.

Buying $100 In GBTC: If an investor had bought $100 of GBTC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $685.60 today based on a price of $89.54 for GBTC at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GBTC Logo
GBTCGrayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$89.45-0.86%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.79
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved